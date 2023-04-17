Caribou Coffee Paves The Way For Removing Non-Dairy Milk Charges

If you generally order off the standard menu at Caribou and don't mind drinking dairy, it may come as a bit of a shock to find out that your vegan friends are having to pay nearly a buck more per beverage, but plenty of other coffee chains charge extra for plant milk. Starbucks' own upcharge, which also runs up to 80 cents, has drawn the ire of PETA protesters and even Sir Paul McCartney.

According to VegNews, the more budget-friendly Dunkin' is said to charge only 50 cents, and that's only on lattes and other similar drinks. While Peet's Coffee has been known to tack on an extra 80 cents for non-dairy, it did drop the charge for the month of April and may be viewing this hiatus as a trial run for a later policy change.

So are there any coffee chains that don't charge extra for going dairy-free? Yes, there are a few. Blue Bottle offers surcharge-free almond and oat milk. At Philz Coffee, you can choose from almond, oat, and soy milk without having to pay any more than you would for milk. In fact, so dedicated is Philz to providing dairy-free options that VegNews reports it even dropped 2% milk from the menu in some locations to make room for more plant-based milk. As for Caribou Coffee, it remains to be seen what other changes Caribou may make in the future in regard to its own selection of non-dairy alternatives.