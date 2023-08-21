Celebrities And Their Signature Fast Food Orders

Paparazzi photos of your favorite actors and musicians chowing down on cheeseburgers and french fries are a way of depicting their "down to earth" side. Some stars have been known to use social media or interviews as a platform to shout out their favorite drive-thru indulgences on their own terms. After all, fast food can be big business for celebrities. When McDonald's teamed up with basketball legend Michael Jordan in the early 1990s to create the "McJordan Burger," it spearheaded the trend of celebrity-endorsed fast-food meals — a power play that most major fast-food restaurants have dabbled in and is still widely seen today.

In contrast with the many star-studded fast-food ads that have come and gone is a deep-seated ideology that celebs (especially females) who regularly eat fast food are flirting with the dark side. Overindulging in fast food is widely associated with weight gain and general unhealthiness, which in a town as image-obsessed as Hollywood is a taboo move. As a result, many celebrities perform a bit of a trapeze act with fast food: they like it enough to be the face of promotional menu items while existing simultaneously enduring the pressure of upholding certain health and beauty standards. Despite this, certain celebrities like fast food and stick to their signature orders without guilt. Wondering what some of your favorites are getting in their to-go bags? Check out our list of celebrities' signature fast-food orders.