Mistakes Everyone Makes When Infusing Alcohol

Infusing your own alcohol is the ultimate way to take your at-home mixology skills to the next level. Rather than just buying a bottle of alcohol and adding mixers to make simple cocktails and mixed drinks, you can create your own flavored alcohol with any delicious blend of ingredients that you like.

The concept of infusing alcohol is very simple. Infusing is the process of adding a flavorful ingredient, such as spices, fruit, and herbs, to a liquid (in this case, alcohol). After sealing and leaving the liquid to steep, the alcohol absorbs the flavors around it so that the base spirit is infused with the added flavors. The amount of time you leave the mixture to steep can vary from a day to several weeks, depending on the ingredients and the taste you're going for. Then, it's just a matter of straining the mixture to remove any particles and enjoying your smooth, flavorful alcoholic creation.

It sounds simple, and it is. However, there are many points in the infusion process where things can go wrong. A simple mistake can render what should be a delicious alcohol infusion undrinkable. Fortunately, we've consulted experts on the most common mistakes that occur while infusing alcohol and how to avoid them. By steering clear of those common errors, you can go forward with confidence and make the perfect alcohol infusions.