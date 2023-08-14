24 Great Flavor Combinations For Infusing Water

We all know how important it is to stay hydrated, but plain water can be downright uninspiring, leaving you reaching for juice or soda. That's where infused water comes into play. By simply adding fruits, veggies, herbs, and spices, you can turn water into something incredibly delicious.

Maybe you've tried infusing water but you're bored of the same old flavor combinations. Well, we've got the information you need. We've compiled a list of 24 great flavor combinations for infusing water. Some of them are classics that you may have already tried, while others are more adventurous but might just make it into your repertoire. So, if you're looking for infused water inspiration, you're in the right place.