24 Great Flavor Combinations For Infusing Water
We all know how important it is to stay hydrated, but plain water can be downright uninspiring, leaving you reaching for juice or soda. That's where infused water comes into play. By simply adding fruits, veggies, herbs, and spices, you can turn water into something incredibly delicious.
Maybe you've tried infusing water but you're bored of the same old flavor combinations. Well, we've got the information you need. We've compiled a list of 24 great flavor combinations for infusing water. Some of them are classics that you may have already tried, while others are more adventurous but might just make it into your repertoire. So, if you're looking for infused water inspiration, you're in the right place.
1. Lemon and lime
Is lemon and lime infused in water going to break any boundaries? No. But, is it a classic for a reason? Absolutely! Zingy and refreshing, you can't go wrong with this pairing. It's a match made in heaven, and you're invited to the wedding. If 7-Up or Sprite is your go-to soda, you might be able to wean yourself onto lemon-lime infused water instead. Especially if you infuse sparkling water for an effervescent kick reminiscent of soda. Squeeze a little of the juice into your water, rather than just infusing it, for a more intensely tart flavor.
2. Orange and cardamom
If you want to get out of your comfort zone and try something a bit different, orange and cardamom-infused water is where it's at. First up, we've got oranges. They bring a zesty and tangy sweetness to the party. With every sip, you'll experience a bright, uplifting citrus note. And then, there's cardamom — the unsung hero of the spice world. The flavor of cardamom is hard to describe if you haven't tried it. It's slightly fruity with notes of pine and a hint of something similar to menthol. It might sound like an unusual combination at first, but your tastebuds will thank you for trying it. Just make sure to use crushed cardamom pods rather than ground cardamom or you'll end up with a gritty drink.
3. Mint and cucumber
Are you looking for infused water that's refreshing above all else? Then grab some cucumber and mint and prepare to be impressed. You might think that cucumber has a subtle flavor, but it really comes into its own infused with water. It's delicate but delicious and comes through nicely. But, for a double dose of refreshing goodness, you've got to add some mint to the mix. Its sweet, slightly zingy flavor brings a lot to the party. And the two of them combined? Totally delightful. On a hot day, this is the kind of infused water that will make you feel cooler just by looking at it.
4. Strawberry, raspberry, and blueberry
Okay, berry fans, it's your turn to get excited. If you're looking to turn your hydration game up a notch, get ready to dive into a sea of deliciousness with strawberry, raspberry, and blueberry infused water. You get a true symphony of berry flavors from this combo. As you take that first sip, your taste buds will be treated to a medley of fruity notes. The strawberries are sweet and juicy, while the raspberries add a slight tartness along with their sweetness, adding complexity. Then, blueberries chime in, adding depth and richness with their sweetly earthy notes.
5. Lime and mint
Delight in the refreshing flavors that water infused with lime and mint offers. This classic combination is not only delicious, but it brings a touch of sophistication to your hydration routine. Lime, with its vibrant, zesty character, takes center stage in this infusion. Its tangy, tart notes awaken the palate with a burst of citrusy goodness. Then, enter mint, the cool, invigorating herb that plays a perfect supporting role. Its crisp, aromatic profile complements the lime beautifully, adding a touch of herbal freshness that lifts the entire concoction. With each sip, the mint's cooling sensation sweeps over your palate, creating a harmonious balance with the lime's bright acidity.
6. Apple and cinnamon
Infusing water with apple and cinnamon brings some delightful fall warmth to your water game. This harmonious pairing brings a touch of autumnal coziness to your hydration routine, making it a perfect companion for crisp days and cool evenings. It's essentially like cold apple cider, with a more subtle sweetness. The apple brings freshness and sweetness and reminds you of the first of the season's apples, while cinnamon's warm, slightly woody undertones enhance the infusion, making it extra special. To make this infused water, you'll need slices of fresh apple and cinnamon sticks. Trying to make it with ground cinnamon would lead to a grainy drink.
7. Blueberry and lemon
The vibrant blend of blueberry and lemon melds the zesty brightness of lemon and the earthy sweetness of blueberries, creating a tasty drink for any time of day or year. Lemon takes the lead, infusing the water with its tangy, refreshing essence. With every sip, your taste buds are treated to a burst of citrusy vitality. Blueberries, on the other hand, offer a gentle sweetness that balances the lemon's zestiness. Their natural richness adds depth to the infusion, creating a well-rounded, harmonious beverage. You'll notice how lemon's invigorating notes are complemented by blueberries' pleasant juiciness. While it feels summery, the balance of sweetness and zestiness is great on cool days, too.
8. Kiwi and strawberry
In this combination, the tropical charm of kiwi meets the allure of strawberries. This pairing creates a sweet yet complex flavor. Kiwi lends a tangy twist to the infusion, bringing its honeyed yet slightly tart essence to your water. Strawberries bring a delicate sweetness that complements kiwis' zing. Their natural juiciness adds depth to the blend, creating an enticing combination. As you enjoy this drink, you'll notice an interplay between kiwi's invigorating notes and strawberries' succulent charm. Whether you're lounging by the pool or seeking a fruity twist to your daily hydration routine, this infusion promises a taste of paradise in every sip.
9. Apple and ginger
Few things bring a zing to your drink more than ginger. And pairing with apple is a real winner. You see, apple brings a crisp sweetness, while ginger brings an invigorating warmth. This combination will have you reaching for your glass or water bottle so often that your arm starts to ache. Fresh apple slices infuse the water with a lovely flavor reminiscent of a fall orchard stroll. With every sip, your taste buds are treated to a refreshing burst of apple essence that's as invigorating as it is satisfying. Ginger root joins the scene with its subtle spiciness, adding a layer of complexity to the blend. Its distinctive warmth dances on the palate, creating a harmonious balance with apple's natural sugars.
10. Strawberry and basil
Yes, you read that right, our next flavor combination is strawberry and basil. Infusing water with sweet strawberries and fragrant basil creates a sophisticated drink that will wow you, your friends, your family, and anyone else lucky enough to try it. This pairing may seem unusual, but trust us, it works. Ripe strawberries infuse the water with their succulent sweetness, then basil steps in as the unexpected star, adding a touch of herbal intrigue. Its fragrant, slightly peppery notes meld with strawberries, elevating the infusion to a whole new level. Gently crush a few basil leaves and combine them with sliced strawberries in a glass or pitcher of water or in an infusion bottle. Then let time work its magic.
11. Lemon, mint, and strawberry
This trio of ingredients might not seem like an obvious combination at first glance, but it's all about balance. Lemon brings its tart, zesty notes; mint brings a cooling herbal essence; and strawberry brings a juicy sweetness. Together you have a wonderful balance of flavors. The sugar of the strawberries balances the tartness of the lemon, and then mint brings something special to the table. It tastes complex without being unusual, so it's a great choice for everyday sipping. It feels refreshing on a hot day.
12. Pineapple and strawberry
If you're looking for something notably sweet, without being tempered by acidity or spices, then try infusing your water with pineapple and strawberry. Both of these fruits are on the sweeter end of the spectrum and aren't balanced out by zingy citrus so you can really let the sweetness shine. It's perfect for anyone with a sweet tooth or those looking to curb their soda addiction. But, of course, it contains nothing but some natural sugars from the fruit — and only what's leached in during the infusion process — so you don't have to worry about a sugar rush or a sugar crash.
13. Lemon and ginger
Maybe sweetness isn't your thing and what you're after is something zingy and complex. Then, you might enjoy the classic combination of lemon and ginger in the form of infused water. To make it, you'll need slices of lemon and pieces of fresh ginger root, ideally peeled and sliced. Certainly don't use powdered ginger here — or ginger paste, as that will mix in with the water too much and leave it excessively gingery. What you get from this mixture is a fiery fragrant spiciness from the ginger, with warming notes that aren't hot like chilis, plus a zesty acidity from lemon. It isn't to everyone's tastes but it's invigorating and nicely refreshing.
14. Watermelon, cucumber, and lemon
Quench your thirst in the most refreshing way with watermelon, cucumber, and lemon-infused water — a trifecta of hydration that's as tasty as it sounds. Each ingredient brings a unique contribution to the flavor profile, creating a perfect blend. First, watermelon comes to the front with its juicy sweetness. Then cucumber, a hydration hero, adds a crisp coolness, that balances the sweetness with its mild, soothing character. Now, here comes lemon, bringing a tangy, invigorating twist to the mix. Its brightness cuts through the infusion, adding a lively kick that completes the harmonious blend of flavors. Watermelon offers a hint of summer, cucumber contributes a revitalizing crispness, and lemon adds a zing that's deliciously invigorating.
15. Rosemary and orange
You've probably had rosemary in all kinds of savory dishes, but what about in water? Although it lends itself well to savory cooking, its flavor isn't inherently savory and it lends itself to other applications, too — such as water infused with rosemary and orange. So while orange brings a citrussy brightness, a hint of sweetness, and a little acidity to your drink, rosemary brings fragrant herbal notes. The result is something unexpected and delicious. It's great with both still water and sparkling water, but the latter adds some extra sophistication, making this drink something you might serve to guests at a dinner party.
16. Apple and blackberry
Nothing quite gives you that hazy late summer into early fall vibes like the combination of apple and blackberry. Think about wild blackberry bushes laden with fruit and orchards full of apple trees. Now imagine that in a glass and you've got apple and blackberry-infused water. Apples have a crispness that's refreshing in water, while blackberries are both sweet and tart, offering some balance. You'll get the best results by using thin slices of apple, rather than large chunks, as this increases the surface area. If you want more juiciness from your blackberries, muddle them inside your infusing vessel.
17. Strawberry, orange, cucumber, and mint
If you want to give your water a British summertime feel, try an infusion of strawberry, orange, cucumber, and mint that's reminiscent of a Pimm's Cup cocktail. Pimm's is a gin-based liquor that's often drunk with lemonade and an array of fruit and herbs in the U.K. The usual fruit mixture of choice is strawberry, orange, cucumber, and mint. These vibrant ingredients come together in a way that captures the essence of a sunny day. First, strawberries offer their sweet juiciness, infusing the water with a delightful berry essence. Oranges join the party with their zesty brightness, adding a citrusy kick. Cucumber contributes a subtle crispness, while mint's aromatic charm brings everything together.
18. Kiwi, lime, and honeydew
Infusing water with the delightful trio of kiwi, lime, and honeydew is a refreshment revelation. Kiwi adds a tangy twist, while lime's zesty essence brings a burst of citrusy goodness. And let's not forget honeydew — its subtly honeyed allure complements the other fruits flawlessly. This combination is sweet, but not overly so, and has a kick of lime to balance it out and make it tastily refreshing when you need it. What's more, it's an attractive trio that looks good in a glass, so it's sure to impress guests at a cookout or a more formal dinner.
19. Grapefruit and mint
The invigorating duo of grapefruit and mint is a great choice for infused water. This cool combo is especially great if you're looking for something complex and refreshing without too much sweetness. Grapefruit can be divisive with its slightly bitter notes and its punchy hit of citrus acidity, but it brings a lot to water without being overwhelming. Then you have the cool menthol notes of mint. When melded together, these flavors are some of the most refreshing around. Since grapefruits are large, you can infuse a lot of water with just one fruit.
20. Watermelon and basil
Embark on a journey of taste with watermelon and basil-infused water, where the naturally sugary flavor of watermelon blends with the herbaceous allure of fresh basil. This fusion brings refreshing notes that are perfect for quenching your thirst. Watermelon's juicy succulence takes center stage, delivering a burst of summery sweetness that instantly transports you to sunny days. What's great about watermelon in infused water is that its taste is instantly recognizable but relatively subtle. The addition of basil introduces an unexpected twist, infusing the water with an aromatic undertone that perfectly complements the fruitiness of watermelon.
21. Mango, raspberry, and ginger
Mango is known for its rich sweetness, but that alone can be a bit much in water, soon becoming sickly and cloying. What you need is balance. To temper the delectably sweet notes of mango, you need to bring a hit of tartness from raspberry. But even then it can still be a little sweet, so ginger comes to the rescue with a fieriness that takes this infusion from basic to sophisticated. It's a perfect drink for days when you want something sweet that's also refreshing and won't leave you feeling sticky.
22. Peach, plum, and mint
Make the most of summer stone fruits and abundant herbs by infusing water with peach, plum, and mint. Peach, with its luscious, delicate honey notes, takes the lead, giving you summer in every sip. Then the juicy essence of plum adds a delightful twist, bringing a slightly tangy richness to the infusion. Yet it's the sprigs of mint that elevate this blend to a whole new level. Their invigorating coolness and subtle herbal undertones meld seamlessly with the fruits, making your drink all the more refreshing. The result? A tantalizing potion that transforms your daily hydration ritual, capturing the essence of summer in every sip.
23. Grapefruit, ginger, and rosemary
The intriguing trio of grapefruit, ginger, and rosemary is one well worth trying. This medley promises a complexity that goes beyond your run-of-the-mill infused water. Grapefruit, known for its bittersweet allure, takes center stage, adding a layer of sophisticated depth to your hydration experience. This vibrant burst of citrusy tang is complemented by the warm kick of ginger. Its spicy undertones create a playful contrast that awakens the senses. And then there's rosemary, a fragrant herb that weaves an earthy elegance into the mix. Its pine-like aroma mingles gracefully with grapefruit's bitter notes while adding a touch of herbal charm. The result is a multidimensional flavor profile that impresses the palate with each sip.
24. Lemon, raspberry, and mint
Sweetness, tartness, and coolness interplay in this delicious infusion of lemon, raspberry, and mint. Raspberries bring a hit of softness with a small amount of tartness, but then lemon comes along bringing another dose of sharpness to take things up a notch. But then you get the cooling freshness of mint to add some calm to the proceedings. It balances nicely, making this a refreshing yet zingy beverage. You can play with the ratios, so if you want more sweetness, add more raspberries. More lemon will up the acidity, while an extra handful of mint will freshen it up a little.