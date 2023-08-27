How To Make The Perfect Cheesecake Crust Every Time

When you hear the word cheesecake, it probably brings to mind a rich, silky filling that is simultaneously dense and so light it could melt in your mouth. Cheesecake has been around since the fifth century B.C. when the Ancient Greeks served it to the first Olympic athletes, but it wasn't until the mid-20th century that a cookie base was added. Call it a cake all you want, but it most definitely needs a crust to stick the landing.

Making an insanely delicious cheesecake requires more than just a silky-smooth, slightly tangy filling. You also need to get the crust right. Whether you're opting for a classic graham cracker base or venturing into more adventurous territory with gingersnaps or Oreos, there are some ironclad tricks and rules of thumb that will ensure you turn out the best possible foundation for your cake. You don't just want to avoid the mistakes everyone makes with cheesecake; you want to master the art of the perfect cheesecake, and it all starts with the perfect crust.