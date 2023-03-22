Heineken Jumps On The Low-Carb Beer Train With Heineken Silver

Luckily for Heineken, there could hardly be a better time to dive headfirst into the low-carb beer industry. Per Hexa Research, the market was worth nearly $167 billion in 2017, and it's expected to achieve a compound annual growth rate of 7.3% by 2025. Because millennials are looking for more health-conscious products, companies are benefiting from putting out their own low-carb, low-calorie alternative. This trend is expected to grow in the wine, champagne, and liquor segments as well.

According to the vice president of Michelob Ultra, which has been a mainstay in the low-carb market since 2002, lighter beers can serve as an enjoyable option for a variety of people. "Whether someone is physically active on a regular basis, just beginning to get back themselves back in shape, or simply looking for a beer that keeps them a little lighter on their feet, a low-carb beer is almost always a solid go-to pick," Azania Andrews said to AskMen. Furthermore, Heineken Silver can also serve as an option for Keto dieters who want to enjoy a beer from time to time.

Per Body Ketosis, 12.9 Americans follow the keto diet as of 2021 — a lifestyle choice that requires you cut out bread, pasta, and even certain fruits. The keto diet typically only allows 50 carbs per day, making that new 3.2-carb Heineken a much more feasible choice than a traditional beer containing 13 carbs on average.