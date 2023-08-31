Aldi Products We Wish Would Get An Autumn Makeover

Even before the leaves change and the weather cools, autumn lovers start dreaming of their favorite fall foods ready to hit Aldi's shelves. Visions of pumpkin spice and other cozy flavors are already dancing through our heads. While we don't know what actual fall products we'll find around the store this year, we can still dream about which Aldi products will get an autumn makeover. The flavors of fall extend beyond pumpkin to savory butternut squash, nuts like pecans, and fruits like persimmon. Cozy spices like cinnamon and ginger help to spice everything up, while maple and caramel provide sweetness.

Every aisle of the store could use a little fall magic, whether it's in the bakery, freezer section, or even among the refrigerated products. Some of Aldi's fall products for 2023 include maple-drizzled kettle corn, apple cinnamon coconut clusters, pumpkin spice fruit strips, and pumpkin maple bisque. While this is a good start, we'd love to see even more. Here's our fantasy lineup of which Aldi products we would love to see get a fall makeover.