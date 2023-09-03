Cookie Nachos Give The Bar Food Classic A Sweet Twist

You've heard of ice cream pasta, dessert pizza, and even cookie cereal, but have you ever tried to transform your nachos into a sweet after-dinner treat? Introducing cookie nachos, the latest trend that is deceptively delicious. Whether you're playing a prank on your nacho-loving bestie or you want to stretch your artistic limits with a tasty new medium, these cookie nachos are a real work of art that look wildly similar to the famous bar food.

TikToker @customcookies365 shared their innovative cookie nacho creation that gained over 372,000 views – at first glance, the finished product looks exactly like a plate of traditional nachos covered in beans, meat, cheese, and tomatoes. Shockingly, the dish consists of triangle-shaped sugar cookies, chocolate and vanilla pudding, and cookie toppings. One commenter was totally convinced, saying, "I gasped thinking the strawberry was actually tomato. fooled me bad." Another hungry user commented, "My brain is so confused about what I'm craving now."

Other creative TikTok bakers have also been inspired to create their own cookie nachos. @frostedbymalekbinns shared their hyper-realistic take on TikTok, creating cookie nachos with toppings that look remarkably similar to real olives, guacamole, and sour cream. @loveisbakeable gave the trendy dessert a Barbie makeover, forming pink cookie dough with edible glitter into triangles, topped with pink marshmallows and raspberries, and a side of pink frosting for dipping. These make the perfect movie snack, but you might have to sneak it into the theater!