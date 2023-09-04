TikTok's Viral Halloween Cheesecake Features A Festive Cookie Crust

Are you a fall fanatic who's already daydreaming about what you'll bring to this year's Halloween potluck? Well, TikTok has got you covered. It seems like every day, a chef or foodie content creator is taking to TikTok to blow our minds with a brand new way of preparing a favorite food. This time, we're learning how to take the classic Pillsbury ready-to-bake fall-themed sugar cookies and make them into something entirely new.

We all know the look and the taste of those ready-to-bake Pillsbury sugar cookies by heart. There's a new version of the soft, perfectly circular cookie with a printed image every time the seasons change. From chicks for Easter to reindeer for Christmas and even hearts for Valentine's Day, we've seen them all. Still, there's just something about those pumpkins. Every time autumn rolls around, someone is sure to bake up a batch of those pumpkin sugar cookies, and they never fail to warm our hearts with soft, sweet goodness and some welcome nostalgia for Halloweens past. With all of this in mind, who wouldn't want to take Pillsbury's classic fall dessert to the next level this fall?

A recent viral TikTok, which garnered nearly 1.5 million likes just four days after it was posted, proves that we're all ready for the nest phase of pumpkin sugar cookie appreciation. This recipe tests the limits of what we believed those iconic sugar cookies could really be; they make the perfect crust for a flawlessly festive cheesecake.