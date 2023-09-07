Jimmy Buffett's Legacy In The Food World

To his legions of fans, Jimmy Buffett was revered as the king Parrothead, a carefree troubadour who applied his free-and-easy philosophy to every aspect of his life. His influence extended beyond the world of music, reaching significant milestones in the food industry as his followers grew hungry for living a version of the beachcomber life. Many of his songs centered on the enjoyment of food and drinks. Tunes like "Margaritaville," "Cheeseburger in Paradise," "Boat Drinks," and "5 O'Clock Somewhere" celebrated casual fare and lively libations while expanding our happy hour jargon.

In the course of his five-decade career, he amassed a billion-dollar empire that sent this breezy ocean spirit in unexpected directions. The death of the mayor of Margaritaville brings the opportunity to revisit the impact he had on restaurants, cocktail culture, and packaged snacks. Here are some of the projects that have brought Buffett diehards a taste of paradise. You'll find easy associations with margaritas and cheeseburgers, as well as some sweet surprises that shine a ray of sunshine toward the land of leisurely living. Get your tropical shirt on and explore the food and drink projects that helped turn the crafty entrepreneur into a beach bum billionaire.