The Secret Ingredient For Brown Sugar Bacon Lies In The Seasoning

To cook Erin Johnson's brown sugar bacon, you proceed much as you would with any other oven-cooked bacon, except you rub the meat with brown sugar mixed with pepper and paprika before sticking it in the oven. No chili oil; this doesn't go on yet. Once the bacon is crispy — something that took Johnson about 35 minutes to achieve in a 375-degrees-Fahrenheit oven — take it out and immediately drizzle it with chili oil. Let the bacon sit for 10 minutes or so, as this will not only let it cool down to the point where you can eat it without burning your mouth or hands but will also allow the chili oil to soak in a bit rather than remaining in a little oil slick on top.

As to how you use the bacon, that's entirely up to you. Johnson remarks, "I love to use this on BLTs," but adds, "it's also an easy way to jazz up an ordinary breakfast." You could also crumble it into pancakes or waffles or use it in bacon-y desserts like cookies, cupcakes, and ice cream. The simplest way of all to enjoy this easy recipe is just to snack on it like meaty candy, since that's exactly what it is. Whatever you do, though, you'll probably want to use it up fast, as Johnson advises that it'll only stay good in the refrigerator for three days.