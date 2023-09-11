Heineken: 12 Facts All Beer Drinkers Need To Know

Heineken is a titan in the global beer industry, boasting an impressive network of 165 breweries across more than 70 nations. Its brews can be enjoyed in over 190 countries. It was the bestselling beer in the world in 2023, according to the Annual Brand Report from Drinks International, and it has distinguished itself as the third highest-selling imported beer in the U.S., following Modelo and Corona, according to 2022 revenue data from Chicago-based Information Resources Inc.

Since its inception in 1873, Heineken has demonstrated remarkable resilience. In an industry marked by constant flux, Heineken's unwavering dedication to quality, inventive marketing strategies, and global expansion has kept this light amber lager in the spotlight, making it as relevant today as ever. Starting from its roots in the Netherlands, Heineken has achieved a feat that eludes many other brands: effectively reaching emerging markets while staying true to its core brand identity.

Despite the fact that Heineken is one of the most recognized and widely consumed beer brands globally, not as many are aware of its fascinating history. We're about to change that. Keep reading to find out more about Heineken's evolution as well as its recipe for success!