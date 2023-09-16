Pulled Pork Is The Savory Secret Ingredient For Juicier Egg Rolls

Like burritos, sandwiches, and tacos, egg rolls don't have to be restricted to any traditional recipe mold, because they are fantastic vehicles for experimenting with many different flavors. The classic Chinese restaurant egg roll contains ingredients like carrots, cabbage, scallions, and pork, and comes with a sweet and sour dipping sauce. When you break it down, though, all you really have is vegetables and protein wrapped in a crunchy carb and dipped in a sauce. There are so many different combinations of these foundational elements, which means you can create something that's juicy, delicious, and exactly what you're craving.

Mashed recipe developer Erin Johnson thought so too, which is why she created this recipe for pulled pork egg rolls, which she calls "one of [her] favorite ways to use pulled pork." When you look at the usual accouterment you would eat with this smoky meat, it's easy to see why the egg roll angle works. Coleslaw provides the same fresh crunch as classic egg roll vegetables, barbecue sauce stands in for sweet and sour, and pulled pork obviously replaces the meat. The one ingredient that isn't a direct replacement is sweet, American-style pickles. These are an irreplaceable part of the pulled pork experience and should be added to the egg rolls even if you're not the biggest fan of them, due to how much their acidity balances out the oiliness of the dish.