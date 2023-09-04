Leftover Pulled Pork Egg Rolls Recipe

When you think of a classic egg roll recipe, you probably think of Asian flavors — pork, cabbage, and carrots mixed with ginger, garlic, and sesame oil, all dipped in soy sauce or sweet and sour sauce. What you may not think of is a somewhat Southern barbecue take on the ingredients list, with pulled pork leftovers, coleslaw, and pickles. "Perfect for game day, these egg rolls are one of my favorite ways to use pulled pork," says recipe developer Erin Johnson of her fusion interpretation of egg rolls.

Really, the ingredients in the two renditions aren't all that different, but there is one item in this recipe that stands out: pickles. "I love sweet pickles on my pulled pork, so I include them in these egg rolls," says Johnson. That said, she says if you're not a sweet pickle fan, you can feel free to eliminate them (although she thinks you'll be missing out on the way they balance out the other rich flavors if you do).