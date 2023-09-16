Margaritas Aren't Just A Cocktail For The Summer

Nothing screams summer quite like an ice-cold, refreshing margarita. They cool us off under the sweltering sun and uplift us with their buzzy, intoxicating essence. Despite their summery pizzazz, margaritas are versatile and can easily be made to match the spirit of any season. If you're a margarita purist, look away! If, however, you're an adventurous drinker and enjoy the complexity of uncommon, delicious tequila cocktails, then you're in luck. There are plenty of convincing reasons to enjoy seasonal margaritas.

Many margaritas are made with fresh fruits and herbs, and the availability and quality of these ingredients can change with the seasons. During the summer, you might find an abundance of ripe berries, watermelon, and citrus fruits for your margarita. In contrast, during the winter, you might consider crafting margaritas with fruits like pomegranate and cranberry. In the fall, don't hesitate to make one with fresh apples or pumpkin spice, while spring is the season for honeydew melon- and mango-kissed margaritas.

Making seasonal margaritas expands your mixology expertise and opens up a world of unique, multi-dimensional flavors that rival the traditional tequila-lime margarita. It's not just seasonal fruits that can liven up your margaritas outside of the summertime. You can also shake up a batch of tequila libations with seasonal herbs and spices that pair well with quintessential seasonal meals.