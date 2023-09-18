Salted Caramel Oatmeal Carmelitas Recipe

If you're anything like us, you don't like to show up to a gathering empty-handed (or you just love any excuse to make your favorite treat). We've found that the most crowd-pleasing dish to bring to any group hangout is a dessert — and no offering will make you as popular as these salted caramel oatmeal carmelitas from recipe developer Kate Shungu. Shungu confirms our theory, "I love these bars for potlucks and cookouts — they disappear fast! They are also great for bake sales."

If you aren't familiar with these dessert bars, carmelitas typically consist of layers of ingredients such as oats, caramel, chocolate, and sometimes nuts. They are a rich and indulgent treat that are known for their gooey texture and sweet flavors. Imagine layers of buttery oats, gooey caramel, rich chocolate, and a touch of sea salt all harmonizing in a single dessert. Whether you're looking to impress at a gathering or are simply craving a sweet treat that hits all the right notes, these salted caramel oatmeal carmelitas are the perfect melody of comfort and extravagance.