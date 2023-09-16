Why You Should Start Sipping Your Rum With A Side Of Chocolate

Pairing alcohol and food is an age-old practice — wine and cheese, beer and burgers, or tequila and tacos. It brings out the best of both items, which perfectly complement one another in flavor and texture. However, lovers of spirits shouldn't miss out on another delicious combination: rum and chocolate.

The success of the pairing is due, in part, to the flavor profile of molasses, from which most rums are distilled. The substance, originally created as a byproduct of sugar production, provides a uniquely sweet yet subtly bitter and earthy taste. Broadly speaking, many types of chocolate could be described in similar ways.

Notably, the other, more subtle flavors of rum also perfectly complement chocolate. These can include vanilla, caramel, spices like cinnamon or nutmeg, and more. Moreover, rum meets a common rule of thumb when pairing alcohol with desserts, which is that the drink should be as sweet or sweeter than the food.