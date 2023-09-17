The Best Ways To Repurpose Your Leftover Cake

No matter how much of a cake fan you are, it's possible to have too much of a good thing. Maybe you baked for a party that got canceled or made twice the amount you needed out of an abundance of caution. There are only so many days you can tolerate eating sugar for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, but before you throw your hands up in despair and dump your leftover cake in the trash can, consider turning it into something else.

There are many cake recipes that can easily be adapted to include stale cake. In most cases, you'll need to scrape the icing off or accommodate for the sweetness. If you're swapping the cake for bread in a classic bread pudding, for example, you'll need to cut back on the sugar since cake is so much sweeter than bread. Whether you're a fan of trifle, cheesecake, or Rice Krispie treats, we've made a roundup of the best options for repurposing leftover cake so you don't have to suffer the heartbreak of tossing it in the trash.