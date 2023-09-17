The Secret To Flavorful Vegetarian Matzo Ball Soup

For those who grew up with bowls of comforting homemade matzo ball soup, it might be hard to imagine how the dish would taste without chicken. The soup usually gets a triple dose of it in the form of a flavorful base of chicken stock, matzo balls laced with rich schmaltz, and pieces of chicken on every spoonful. Vegetarian renditions of matzo ball soup might risk blandness, but an expert clued Mashed in on a foolproof way to capture the delicious flavor of the traditional Jewish soup using only vegetables.

Chef Mark Strausman, who owns Mark's Off Madison (aka M.O.M. and formerly Fred's at Barneys New York), is no stranger to Jewish cuisine. His restaurant blends his passion for some of his native New York City's most popular Jewish and Italian comfort foods — bakery classics included. Strausman knows his way around a bagel, and even offered us his wisdom on babka baking secrets, too.

When Strausman spoke with Mashed about some ways to create a flavorful vegetarian take on matzo ball soup, he shared that the first secret to avoiding a bland soup is (unsurprisingly) lots of salt, but it's also important to choose the right veggies. "Add plenty of salt, and use flavorful vegetables like mushrooms and onions," Strausman said. "Mushrooms can substitute chicken for flavor. Use dried mushrooms, as well as fresh, because the flavor of dried mushrooms is more intense."