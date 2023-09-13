The BBQ Tool That Will Help You Know When Babka Is Done Baking

Baking a classic babka is a complicated process that requires many steps and can take the better part of a day. If you're going to the effort of baking fresh babka, a Jewish cake typically served on the Sabbath or during holidays, the last thing you want is for it to be burnt or underbaked. Sure, you can stick a toothpick in the dough to see if it's done, but this method is not always accurate, particularly with taller or denser baked goods. Instead, you should turn to the world of barbecue for the solution.

Chef Mark Strausman of Mark's Off Madison (M.O.M.) — formerly Fred's at Barneys New York — shared his clever trick with Mashed: Use a meat thermometer. In addition to offering classic Italian and European dishes, Strausman's restaurant serves up the traditional Jewish recipes of his youth. So he knows his babka from his challah, and Strausman says that babka can be particularly deceiving.

He explains, "Because babka is dense and filled, you can't tell if it's done by looking at it. The crust might look done, but you can't tell what's going on on the inside. You need to make sure it's cooked in the middle to an internal temperature of 190 degrees. That means you need to test it by sticking a meat thermometer into the middle of the loaf. Meat thermometers are thin, and the small hole it makes should close up as the loaf continues to cook."