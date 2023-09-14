The Unexpected Veggie Mark Strausman Adds To Matzo Ball Soup

Chef Mark Strausman knows his way around traditional Jewish cuisine. At his restaurant Mark's Off Madison (formerly Fredy's at Barneys New York), the chef and cookbook author puts a European flair on the classic recipes of his youth. In addition to knowing the secret to making the perfect babka, Strausman also knows how to jazz up a bowl of homemade matzo ball soup, as well.

The key to Strausman's recipe is an unexpected ingredient. While the chef certainly knows how to make a classic rendition of the soup, he also likes to mix things up. As he explains to Mashed, "I like the classics: carrots, celery, and onions. One thing I do like to add on occasion is shaved baby artichokes. That's a very Italian way of serving chicken soup."

Matzo ball soup is traditionally served at Passover and Rosh Hashanah, as well as on those sick days when you're just feeling unwell. This comforting dish has many of the ingredients you would expect, including chicken breast, carrots, chicken broth, and of course: the matzo balls (which are made out of matzo meal). Artichokes seem like they would contrast with the flavors of this recipe, but it's not necessarily that strange of a decision.