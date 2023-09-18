Upgrade The Iconic Dirty Shirley With Cherry Ice Cubes

Is there anything better than a Shirley Temple on a hot summer's day? The iconic drink is named after child actress Shirley Temple. While her much older co-stars could indulge in alcohol at various film events, she was much too young to join in. Instead, she was given an alcohol-free mocktail that later became known as the Shirley Temple. This may have been our — and Shirley's — drink of choice as kids when we found ourselves at big parties and other events, but as we've entered adulthood it's gotten an upgrade as the delicious Dirty Shirley cocktail with the addition of vodka.

The Dirty Shirley is just as straightforward as the Shirley Temple. It only requires vodka, grenadine, maraschino cherries, and lemon-lime soda like Sprite. But one creator on TikTok has taken the Dirty Shirley, and added a few twists — most notable of which is the inclusion of maraschino cherry ice cubes.