The Worst Time Of Week To Go To Trader Joe's

Suppose you are one of those shoppers who believe that Trader Joe's is a destination and not just a stop along the way. In that case, you'll want to know how to avoid the crowds and take advantage of those opportunities where you can leisurely stroll through your favorite grocery store. There is something therapeutic and relaxing about spending an afternoon browsing the products on every aisle. Plus, having the freedom to pick out any item that catches your eye without having to stressfully steer your cart around other shoppers is surprisingly peaceful.

However, Trader Joe's is a sought-after store for a reason. With a variety of vegan and gluten-free options, unique seasonal treats, and new products popping up seemingly every week, it's a popular place to be. Therefore, to embrace all this store offers, you'll want to know when to plan your Trader Joe's outings, or better yet when to avoid going altogether.

One Trader Joe's aficionado, Rachael Engelhardt, spoke with EatingWell about the constant crowds and how to avoid them as a shopper. Usually, the most convenient times to grocery shop are the most crowded as well. While Trader Joe's is usually quite empty during the early mornings and late nights, it's not the most practical shopping time. Of course, weekends are by far the worst time to do your grocery shopping because the vast majority of customers are off of work and school, leading to crowded aisles throughout the day.