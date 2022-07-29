Instagram Can't Wait To Try Trader Joes' New Peppery Cream Cheese
Trader Joe's has a whole list of products that are beloved by customers, and while frozen items and unique snacks are often making the rounds on social media, shoppers also love the store's cheese selection. In fact, some Trader Joe's shoppers ate the marinated mozzarella every day, whether straight from the package or toasted on ciabatta.
You can also find cheeses at Trader Joe's you probably wouldn't expect, like its green goddess gouda, which has herbs like basil and parsley added to the cheese. Now, the store is selling a new cream cheese spread that includes a number of extras you won't find in a plain block of Philadelphia cream cheese.
Instagram user @traderjoeslist posted a photo of this new find: a Red Bell Pepper, Garlic & Parmesan Cream Cheese Spread. The package suggests pairing this spread with sandwiches, crackers, and bagels, and we're guessing that this flavor-filled cream cheese will soon become another fan favorite based on the positive response this Instagram post received.
Here's how Trader Joe's customers are enjoying this cream cheese spread
Instagram users commenting on @traderjoeslist's post are sharing their ideas on how to enjoy this new product. One person said, "I'm thinking about jicama wrap, smear, cucumber, Turkey and onion." Wondering where to find jicama wraps? You can pick up thin jicama wraps from Trader Joe's as well, and shoppers were also raving about this item.
Of course, it's no surprise that people are also putting the cream cheese on bagels. In the caption, @traderjoeslist said that in college, "I'd usually go with a toasted bagel, shmear, turkey, lettuce, avocado, lemon pepper and sprouts. It was so good and now will need to be recreated with this!"
If you prefer to let the cream cheese shine on its own, another commenter has a simpler sandwich idea: "I did a toasted bagel, tomato and pepper salami with it!"
One Instagram user recommended the cream cheese spread and gave more explanation on its taste, saying, "It's a tad salty and I wish I can taste more of the pepper but still give it a thumbs up!"
There's high praise of this product, with another person writing, "It's the best!!! I should've grabbed two!" Cream cheese enthusiasts might want to stock up. But even if you're only able to find plain cream cheese, there's a lot you can do with it. Here's how to majorly upgrade plain cream cheese.