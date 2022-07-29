Instagram Can't Wait To Try Trader Joes' New Peppery Cream Cheese

Instagram users commenting on @traderjoeslist's post are sharing their ideas on how to enjoy this new product. One person said, "I'm thinking about jicama wrap, smear, cucumber, Turkey and onion." Wondering where to find jicama wraps? You can pick up thin jicama wraps from Trader Joe's as well, and shoppers were also raving about this item.

Of course, it's no surprise that people are also putting the cream cheese on bagels. In the caption, @traderjoeslist said that in college, "I'd usually go with a toasted bagel, shmear, turkey, lettuce, avocado, lemon pepper and sprouts. It was so good and now will need to be recreated with this!"

If you prefer to let the cream cheese shine on its own, another commenter has a simpler sandwich idea: "I did a toasted bagel, tomato and pepper salami with it!"

One Instagram user recommended the cream cheese spread and gave more explanation on its taste, saying, "It's a tad salty and I wish I can taste more of the pepper but still give it a thumbs up!"

There's high praise of this product, with another person writing, "It's the best!!! I should've grabbed two!" Cream cheese enthusiasts might want to stock up. But even if you're only able to find plain cream cheese, there's a lot you can do with it. Here's how to majorly upgrade plain cream cheese.