All The Reasons Trader Joe's Is Better Than Whole Foods

The fact that Trader Joe's is a fun destination as well as a grocery store makes it better than Whole Foods by a mile. While Whole Foods may have an upscale image, Trader Joe's provides a better experience that allows you to discover exciting new foods that will fit your budget. Both have a commitment to selling high-quality, healthier products. However, Trader Joe's knows how to bring a little bit of joy and excitement to your shopping experience so that you go back again and again.

I started shopping at Whole Foods years ago when it seemed a little more quirky. However, it has slowly morphed into a place that's more corporate and less local or personal. Once Trader Joe's came to town, I have almost abandoned Whole Foods except to buy occasional bulk bin items and specialty shampoos or to mail off Amazon returns (the most common reason I go anymore). These days, my allegiance stands firmly with Trader Joe's. You'd think that a grocery store wouldn't be something you'd develop a strong fondness for, but here we are. Let me regale you with a list of reasons that make Trader Joe's a far better (and more fun) place to shop than Whole Foods.