The '80s Domino's Classic Adam Richman Wants To See Come Back - Exclusive

Since his time taking down eating challenges across the country on "Man v. Food," Adam Richman has cycled through many TV jobs. He has hosted History's "The Food That Built America" for years, as well as its spin-offs examining toys, mega-brands, and machines. And in 2022, he filmed "Adam Eats the '80s," a series in which he travels across the U.S. eating extinct '80s products from famous food companies.

Mashed spoke to Adam Richman in an exclusive interview that was all about pizza — the prolific TV host was helping Hormel promote its limited-edition line of pepperoni pizza-themed merch. Since he tasted a bunch of different pizzas on "Adam Eats the '80s," we had to ask him which discontinued '80s pizza he thought deserved a second chance. His answer? The Domino's breakfast pizza, which he said "was absolutely mind-blowingly good."

If you're too young to remember this Reagan-era delicacy, it consisted of typical breakfast ingredients, like eggs, cheese, and both bacon and sausage. As a finishing touch, the crust was buttered to make it taste a bit like toast. When you ordered it, you didn't just get a pizza, either. Per Richman, "Back in the day, they had a partnership with USA Today where you would get coffee, a breakfast pizza, and the paper." If you ordered this combo, you were set for everything you needed in the morning.