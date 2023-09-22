Make A Spooky Skillet Dessert With Pillsbury Ghost Cookies

The easiest way to elevate a Halloween-themed skillet cookie is by using royal icing decorations. Home bakers and decorative cookie fanatics will be well acquainted with these, but for those who've never worked with these confections, they can be found in retail stores like Target and Walmart or even bought through many online specialty vendors. Royal icing is the best for decorating cookies because it doesn't melt or burn due to the egg whites in the icing. From jack-o-lanterns to witches to characters from your favorite scary movies, there's a royal icing decoration out there to fit your needs.

Another trick you can employ for this cookie skillet treat is topping the finished cookie with plenty of ice cream. There are some interesting Halloween-inspired ice cream flavors out there, but it might be better to go the simpler route to avoid too many clashing flavors or excessive sweetness. Try just using a simple vanilla, chocolate chip, or salted caramel, which will complement the overall dish instead of overpowering it. If you still want to add some Halloween flair, go to town with plenty of Halloween-colored sprinkles, then grab a spoon and dig in!