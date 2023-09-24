Why Gordon Ramsay Is Always Angry On TV

Wielding a thick English accent, red cheeks, and a permanent scowl, Gordon Ramsay has won the hearts of millions simply by doing what he does best: wailing on inexperienced chefs. With ever-abounding curse words stashed in his back pocket, Ramsay's indignant behavior has garnered the attention of the masses as he continues to capitalize on his need for utter perfection when it comes to dishing up great food.

Admittedly, most of us agree that good food should be served up right, but what's so fascinating about watching Gordon is the sheer passion he exudes to ensure that actually happens.

Why is Chef Ramsay always angry? Is it just "how he is" or is there a little more to it? Hey, we don't know the man, but after watching countless episodes of his ever-popular TV shows, we're starting to get a sense of what makes him tick. Join us as we explore Gordon Ramsay's triggers in hopes of uncovering why Gordon Ramsay is always so angry on TV.