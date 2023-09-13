Gordon Ramsay's Frozen Dinners, Ranked

What the bloody hell was Gordon Ramsay thinking when he released a line of frozen dinners in August 2023? Seriously — why would the famously fickle chef who's publicly voiced his disdain for frozen food in the past agree to lend his name (and well-established brand) to an octet of single-serve frozen meals? And, how did the Scottish-born culinary artisan decide his newly-released product should be sold exclusively in freezer aisles at Walmart (of all places)?

We're not sure we can satisfactorily answer those questions. After all, despite resembling some far-fetched fever dream concocted by a desperate marketing exec, the Chef Ramsay frozen dinners are an actual, real-life item and, as of September 11, 2023, available for purchase at participating Walmart locations for $5.94 each (or near that price, depending on location). Of course, considering the man himself told People each of his newly-released frozen meals "represent a special part of (his) personal culinary journey," perhaps the most pressing question is simply this: Are Gordon Ramsay's frozen dinners any good?

Given the sheer lunacy of these frozen dinners' very existence, we simply had to try these new products. After taste-testing all eight varieties, we decided to put our love for wholly subjective rankings to good use. Without further ado, here are our rankings of Gordon Ramsay's frozen dinners.