Ranking The 26 Most Influential Celebrity Chefs Of All Time

Let's face it, we expect a lot from our favorite celebrity chefs. We want them to be comfortable in the spotlight and be able to entertain us. They should be knowledgeable, highly skilled, enterprising without coming off as greedy, and just the right mix of personable and professional. The best chefs in the world possess these traits — albeit in varying degrees — but what makes a chef influential? Culinary influence is a powerful instrument, yet it's also somewhat difficult to define. There's no question that celebrity chefs with a huge media presence bring a lot of clout to the table, so where do we draw the line between an influential chef and an influential TV personality?

When we consider the most influential celebrity chefs of all time we must also acknowledge that the culinary industry has been dominated by white men from the outset. There were almost certainly Black chefs and female chefs (or dare we say, both) who would have been hugely inspiring 50 or 60 years ago had they been given an equal platform to share their gifts. With all of this in mind, we've compiled a list of chefs whose talent, innovation, public prominence, and entrepreneurship have toppled barriers, blazed trails, and inspired countless people to love the art of food. Here they are, the 26 most influential celebrity chefs of all time.