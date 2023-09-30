You'll Never Want To Make Salad Without Halloumi Croutons Again

Croutons are the staple of salads like the classic Caesar. While they add some crunch to the mix, it may sound a little boring when you break a homemade crouton recipe down into what it actually is: cubes of dried, toasted, or fried bread. If you're seeking an alternative to bread croutons that packs a little more flavor and excitement into a salad, halloumi croutons offer a welcome respite from the norm.

Halloumi cheese hails from the Mediterranean island nation of Cypress. The cheese, often made from sheep or goat milk, is soaked in brine, lending it a saltiness. Halloumi that is aged will have a slightly stronger bite, but it's still a relatively mild cheese that pairs well with salads and often draws comparisons to feta. When cooked to make croutons, halloumi cheese develops a crispness and crunchiness on the outside, and a perfectly contrasting softness on the inside. The salty flavor and bouncy texture of halloumi croutons make it a stand-out component of even the simplest salads. These are not just your typical replacement for regular bread croutons in a Caesar.