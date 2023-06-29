Delicious Ways To Season Watermelon

When it comes to getting creative with watermelon, it's hard to think outside the gourd. Watermelon by itself is, after all, so perfectly sweet and juicy that there's no obvious, immediate reason to mix that summertime goodness with any other flavor, let alone a bold one. While there are a lot of watermelon tricks up our sleeves, for the sake of hydration, we've decided to round up some of the most intriguing, obscure, and mouth-watering seasoning ideas to take your watermelon experience to the next level.

Watermelon by itself has a laundry list of incredible health benefits and is considered a powerhouse of antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, and nutrients. It's also low in calories and high in water content, which helps to fuel hydration and could make you feel full for longer. In other words, if you've got weight loss goals, watermelon is here to help.

Aside from all the good it brings to our bodies, watermelon is sheer joy to eat, and is in season all summer long in the U.S. Next time you decide to cube up this sweet, round, red-flesh fruit, consider exciting your taste buds by adding a seasoning from our list below that will have your mouth, and your guests, begging for more.