Food-Themed Board Games Every Foodie Should Play

Have you been looking for a way to combine your love of food with your passion for gaming? Why not put a few foodie board games on your wishlist? It can sometimes be challenging to know which ones to try and which ones aren't going to be as fun as they look. However, we've compiled a list of enjoyable titles to help you get started.

Our list includes both games we've played and enjoyed and those recommended to us by members of a regional tabletop gaming group. All of them have a BoardGameGeek rating of 6.71 and above on a scale of one to 10. These ratings come from a significant number of raters, so they're tried and true. We've included games that are so simple you could teach non-gaming family members to play during the next holiday, as well as more challenging games. You'll find card games, cooperative games, foodie versions of classics, and games with solo modes. We've even included one odd-duck game that dedicated gamers will find themselves immersed in for hours at a time.

Get ready to explore the top food-themed board games every foodie gamer should have in their collection. Plan to play one or a few of these, and you'll have an unforgettable game night. Just be prepared to have to satisfy a few real food cravings along the way.