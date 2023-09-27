New And Returning Fall Fast Food Favorites To Try In 2023

Ah, fall: The season for snuggling, sweaters, smiles ... and most importantly, our favorite fast food restaurants dropping delightful pumpkin-filled menus. We consumers wait all year for the return of apple cinnamon, spiced crumble, and nutty aromas to fill the air of our favorite stops once again, and the anticipation is finally over. The time has come to fill our bellies with fall-flavored sustenance.

That being said, some chain restaurants' seasonal products are more notable than others. Many quick-service pumpkin muffins, for instance, provide a perfectly acceptable and nondescript autumn bite ... but forgettable is not what we're after this time of the year. We want something exciting — something that our taste buds will remember long after the chilly, colorful season comes to a close. But no need to stop at every single fast food restaurant under the sun to determine which limited-time products are winners — we've done the work for you and compiled a list of some of the top bites and beverages worth sampling this year. There are some expected and highly anticipated oldies in the mix, but the lineup also includes some surprising newcomers guaranteed to pull you right into the current season by your chunky infinity scarf.