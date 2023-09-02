Is Frozen Yogurt Actually Better For You Than Soft-Serve?

When it comes to frozen yogurt versus ice cream, most of us can agree that they're both totally delish, right? Still, there's a common assumption out there that propagates frozen yogurt as the ultimate health pick when you're in the mood for something smooth, delicious, and creamy. But, how true is this? Is frozen yogurt actually more nutritious for you than soft serve?

We've dug out our magnifying glasses to examine labels, nutrition facts, ingredient lists, and more to bring you the information you're itching to know concerning the actual health benefits (or lack thereof) of ice cream versus frozen yogurt. We've broken each finding down into categories to give you the most specific and accurate information to help you make your own informed decision about which of the two is right for you.

Ready to learn more? Get your spoons ready. We're about to dig in to find out whether frozen yogurt is actually healthier than soft-serve ice cream.