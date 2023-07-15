Once-Popular Chicken Chains That Sadly Disappeared

According to the USDA, chicken is the second most consumed meat in the world, and it isn't very difficult to imagine why. Thighs or wings can be roasted, fried, grilled, braised, or poached to perfection. Breasts might be baked with lemon, seasoned with paprika, stuffed with cheese, or garnished with cilantro. Whichever way your chicken is prepared, you're going to get a meal that is loaded with protein, generally lean, and 100% delicious. To make the case for poultry even stronger, nearly every part of the bird has a use, making it a wonderful main component to build a dish around. Is it any wonder that many entrepreneurs have built entire business models around this multifarious meat?

Some of the biggest fast food chain restaurants, such as Chick-Fil-A or Kentucky Fried Chicken, specialize in poultry. Developing a sound, good-tasting menu is obviously paramount to building a successful franchise, but there are also elements of brand identity, marketing, profit, loss — and more often than not, a pinch of good luck — which all work together to fry up success. Unfortunately, not every business that has attempted to make it in the chicken chain restaurant industry has had every one of these elements going for them. Check out our list of once-popular chicken chains that have sadly disappeared.