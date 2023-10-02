The Perfect Levain Cookie Copycat Requires A Combo Of Chocolate Chips

The New York-style cookies from Levain Bakery have set new standards for what the perfect chocolate chip cookie is. They have a doughy core, an oven-kissed golden crisp, and of course, an irresistible amount of chocolate. For those who don't have access to a Levain Bakery or Whole Foods (where frozen varieties of the cookies are sold), a copycat recipe is the way to go. Mashed recipe developer, Kate Shungu, worked to create the perfect Levain chocolate chip cookie copycat recipe, and her cookies call for a combo of chocolate chips — like dark and semi-sweet, or milk and dark.

To understand why using a combo of chocolate chips works so well, it's necessary to break down what gives Levain chocolate chip cookies their signature flare. All Levain cookies are chunky and gooey. The renowned bakery bakes heaping balls of dough in a relatively short time, allowing them to obtain a golden-brown crisp on the outside while preserving the doughy interior. With all that dough, there's room for plenty of chocolate chips (the true star of the show).

There is never a shortage of chocolate chips in a Levain cookie, and this makes them stand apart from the average chocolate chip cookie. Each bite of a Levain cookie is designed to reveal melty pockets of chocolate that enhance the ooey-gooey experience. With varying levels of bitterness and sweetness, different combos of chocolate chips add depth of flavor to the whole experience.