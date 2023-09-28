The Hardest Part About Launching A Frozen Food Line, According To Andrew Zimmern - Exclusive

Fans who have always wanted to try Andrew Zimmern's cooking can rejoice — he has finally launched a frozen food line, exclusively available at Walmart. The "Family Dinner" host has put a lot of labor and love into home-cooked meals over his years on the big screen, some of his most popular recipes being French onion soup, one-pot Chinese chicken wings, and crab cakes. Now, he has put some of his favorite meals into the form of frozen entrées, and he recently revealed the most difficult part of transitioning from the stovetop to the freezer.

"We invested so much in the quality of the meat and the quality of the noodles and of the gravy," the Emmy winner told Mashed in an exclusive interview. While one could assume that maintaining tasty flavors was the most difficult part of creating the four new offerings, it was actually making sure that the product was affordable. "The trickiest part is maintaining the price point, with the Swedish meatballs probably being the best example," Zimmern said. The Swedish meatballs are seasoned and adorned in a savory gravy atop pre-cooked noodles, but Zimmern told us that he'd wanted to do more.