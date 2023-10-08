Why Your Chocolate Ganache's Texture Is Off

Ganache — it's that thing you get excited about when you see it on a dessert menu but probably couldn't describe it if asked. Whether chilled as a chocolate truffle or hot in a molten chocolate lava cake, texture is key, but it's easy to get wrong if you're attempting to make ganache at home. The recipe for ganache is simple enough to understand since it's just chocolate, heavy cream, and sometimes butter. However, the madness lies in the method. The ideal texture of this chocolate concoction is smooth, glossy, and uniform. If you end up with ganache that is lumpy, grainy, and runny, you know you've done something wrong.

Your ganache's texture is off because something went wrong during the emulsion process. Water and lipids don't combine well. Properly emulsified ganache happens when the dry particles of chocolate are evenly distributed and mixed with the fat and water present in the other ingredients. Ganache that isn't well emulsified is called broken ganache. That happens because of a couple of common errors. One mistake is overheating the cream, which causes the fat in the chocolate to split, resulting in a grainy ganache. Another is slowly pouring hot cream into a bowl of chocolate rather than the opposite. Adding hot cream little by little increases the risk of seizing the chocolate.