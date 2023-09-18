The Key To Making Chocolate Ganache Is Finding The Right Ratio

Ganache has a reputation for being finicky and hard to get right. If you've ever struggled with achieving the perfect consistency for your mirror glaze or your drip cake is too, well, drippy, you're not alone. But it doesn't have to be difficult if you keep a few things in mind, namely ratios.

When you're working with different types of chocolate, you need to work with different ratios as well. What's effective for making a white chocolate ganache won't work for a dark chocolate version. This comes down to a few factors, including the amount of cocoa butter and sugar in chocolate. Dark chocolate is at least 26% cocoa butter, while white chocolate is at least 20% cocoa butter. The quantity of cocoa solids affects your final ganache — a dark chocolate ganache will set firmer than a white chocolate ganache.

The ratios are fairly easy to remember and are the same, whether you're measuring by weight or volume. The rule of thumb for dark chocolate ganache is a ratio of 1-to-1 chocolate to heavy cream. If you need a white chocolate ganache for your mirror glaze cake, 2-to-1 chocolate to cream; and milk chocolate is a bit more tricky, 1.5-to-1, though you can simplify it by using 3-to-2 chocolate to cream. If your ganache is too thick or thin then you can use a simple trick to thicken ganache – adjust the ratios, especially if you'll be making truffles or using the ganache for a filling.