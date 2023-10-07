For The Best Homemade Ketchup, Canned Crushed Tomatoes Are Ideal

Ketchup, like love, makes everything better. Sadly, between those innocent french fry dips and burger buns smeared with the popular condiment, you might be consuming more than the recommended daily amount of sugar and salt, and you don't always know how much you've had as your taste buds dance to the rhythm of its enchanting flavors.

The good news is you can make ketchup at home, and unlike the store-bought brands, it can be much more nutritious — and even tastier. You might think fresh tomatoes make the most nutritious, delicious ketchup, but that isn't always the case. Unless you're using vine-ripened fresh tomatoes, canned crushed tomatoes are the best choice for homemade ketchup. Aside from the fact they're usually cheaper, they can be superior in quality and nutrition and have a consistent taste that's great for your saucy adventures.

Fruits and vegetables taste the best while in season, and tomatoes are no exception. By using canned tomatoes to make ketchup, you won't have to wait for a specific time of year; they are picked and packaged during their prime when they are all ripe and taste the best. Also, since some versions contain salt, the tomatoes soak up all that flavor when canned.