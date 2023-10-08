Flavored Whipped Creams To Spruce Up Any Dessert

If you want to wow your guests at a holiday event or dinner party, you don't have to make a complicated dessert. Every good chef knows that elevating a classic recipe with a simple flavor twist is the key to creating an unforgettable yet simple treat. For example, you could upgrade a vanilla cake by giving it a bit of tang with a strawberry jam filling. And adding a little salt to your hot chocolate will make it taste wonderfully rich. But the surefire and fastest way to level up any dessert is to top it with flavored whipped cream.

Flavor whipped cream isn't only easy to make (you just have to add in an extra ingredient or two to the usual heavy cream, powdered sugar, and vanilla extract as you would from a typical homemade whipped recipe). It can add a creamy, delicious taste to the simplest desserts. But while we aren't exaggerating when we say you can, quite frankly, add just about any flavor to your whipped cream, some flavor whipped cream options simply stand above the rest for their taste and versatility. After accounting for flavor profile, uniqueness, and how many recipes their particular brand of deliciousness can improve, we've compiled a list of the best flavored whipped creams (plus explain how you can make them and if you can buy them) to give your desserts a taste makeover.