Fast Food Restaurants That Are Receiving Shrinkflation Complaints

If you haven't heard the word "shrinkflation," you surely have experienced it (unfortunately). When the U.S. inflation rate hit a 40-year high in 2022, many restaurants adopted a shrinkflation strategy in which they slightly shrink portion sizes but charge the same price (or even slightly more). Needless to say, this is not going over well with the hungry public.

Last summer, Yelp released a report on the economic state of the restaurant industry. In it, the company reported that customers had begun using the word "shrinkflation" in their reviews. Among the restaurant types receiving the most "shrinkflation" mentions included those serving hot dogs, burgers, and pizza, as well as Mexican, Chinese, and traditional American food. Since those same cuisines constitute the vast majority of America's fast-food industry, it's safe to say a large percentage of shrinkflation complaints are being directed at fast-food chains. If you need further proof, look toward the message boards. Over the last year, Reddit and social media platforms have been inundated with diners telling similar shrinkflation stories. Even worse, this trend doesn't seem to be subsiding even as inflation began to dip in the middle of 2023..

From fired chicken behemoths like Popeyes and Chick-fil-a to the iconic burger brands McDonald's and Burger King, here are the fast-food restaurants receiving shrinkflation complaints.