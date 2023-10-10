Cheeseburger Crescents Are An Ideal Game-Day Appetizer

Being a football fan (or maybe just a football fan adjacent) has quickly become a full-time job now that the college and NFL seasons are well underway. Even if you're only planning on tuning in to a single game on Saturday or Sunday, you're committing to at least three hours in front of the television, according to Pro Football Network — which, coincidentally, is almost the exact same amount of time that AM Dietetics says it takes for the average person to start feeling hunger pangs after their last meal.

With that in mind, it might be wise to offer something a bit more satisfying than the typical chips and dip, especially since we're pretty sure that nobody wants to deal with a hangry football fan whose team didn't get the results they were hoping for. Cheeseburger crescents may be the hail mary for your game-day snack spread. They are significantly less messy than a plate of buffalo wings and easy to whip up for a crowd.

Start by cooking and cooling your ground beef, which you could do on game day eve to make this appetizer even easier to assemble. Next, roll out your crescent dough on a baking sheet and fill it with cooked meat, cheese, and any other fixings you enjoy on a traditional cheeseburger, such as pickles, grilled onions, ketchup, or bacon. Finally, roll the crescents up and bake according to the packaging until they're golden brown and ready to enjoy.