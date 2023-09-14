TikTok's Cottage Cheese Ranch Is One Good Thing That Came From The Trend

TikTok can't get enough of cottage cheese, and this surprising social media trend has led to some unexpected uses for the previously shunned dairy product. Cottage cheese once got a bad rap due to its watery texture, but people are waking up to its nutritional benefits. Cottage cheese boasts high levels of protein at a low caloric value. That's why TikTok creators have used it to enhance and replicate everything from marinara sauce to cookie dough. Those cottage cheese recipes offer passable alternatives for beloved comfort foods, but they aren't as good as the items they're trying to recreate. Fortunately, TikTok has turned its gaze on a cottage cheese mash-up that's actually a winner: cottage cheese ranch dressing.

TikTok's latest viral trend blends cottage cheese with a few key ingredients to make a more nutrient-dense version of the salad topping. Ranch dressing is a universal favorite, and its buttermilk flavor goes with nearly anything. The creamy dressing is used to dip veggies, hot wings, and french fries. The most ardent ranch enthusiasts even put it on burgers and pizza. Unfortunately, while ranch dressing is versatile and delicious, most store-bought versions are high in calories and fat. TikTok's cottage cheese ranch solves this problem, offering a protein-heavy alternative.