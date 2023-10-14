Add Chocolate To Your Negroni For A Sweeter Nightcap

When you think of Negronis, you probably think of a delightful aperitif with a tantalizing blend of bitter flavors to whet your appetite before dinner. When you think of nightcaps, you probably think of hot toddies and brandy Alexanders with sweet, comforting flavors to relax you after a hard day. But what if you could bring these two concepts together in one harmonious drink? Chocolate is the secret ingredient you can add to an easy Negroni recipe for the sweet nightcap you desire.

Negronis are traditionally made with equal measures of just three ingredients: gin, Campari, and sweet vermouth. Chocolate, in its many forms, contains flavors that complement those Negronis already possess, like bitterness and sweetness. Primarily, you can incorporate chocolate into your Negroni three different ways. The first is with a couple dashes of chocolate bitters for depth. The second is with a small pour of créme de cacao for creamy sweetness. The last is with dark chocolate shavings over the top for aroma and flavor. Tripling down on this secret ingredient ensures you get the chocolatey punch you need to cut through the Negroni's strong flavors.