Bake Sausage In A Muffin Tin For A Bite-Sized Breakfast Bowl

Breakfast bowls come in all varieties, from the healthy kind made with oatmeal (here's a recipe using ingredients sourced from Trader Joe's) or fruit and yogurt (another one of our breakfast bowl recipes highlights the trendy superfruit açaí) and the perhaps slightly less nutritious but very tasty fast food kind like this sausage, egg, potato, and biscuit extravaganza from Wendy's. If you prefer a less carby, more meaty option, though, we've got a great idea for you -– and no, you won't have to go to Arby's since it's not the only one that has the meats. Instead, you can head for your supermarket freezer aisle and pick up a tube of ground sausage meat as this ingredient can be used to form the basis of a mini breakfast bowl.

Once you have the sausage, the other important component of this breakfast recipe is a muffin pan. Take your sausage (thawed, of course) and divide it up into as many balls as you have muffin cups (12, for a standard pan). Press each ball into the cup so it covers the bottom and comes up the sides, making sure to leave a generous indent in the middle. Depending on what you want in your sausage bowl, you can now either blind bake the cups (in this case, it's not a mistake if you don't add weights to this non-pastry crust) or else add the fillings before they go into the oven.