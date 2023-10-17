The Best Way To Clean Crab Legs For A Seafood Feast

Crabs are among the most delicious crustaceans on the market — and no seafood feast is complete without them. However, as tasty as they are, cleaning crabs can be a bit of a chore. Cleaning a crab body is relatively simple: remove the carapace, discard the gills and innards, extract the meat, and voilà. Sometimes, we forget about legs during the cleaning process because the meat inside the hard shell is eaten as is, but it's crucial to ensure everything is ready for a seamless seafood feast experience.

First things first, check for any signs of spoilage. Fathom Seafood says that if your crab legs have a fishy smell rather than a neutral, slightly sweet aroma, this is a sign the meat is no longer fresh, so it's best to discard it. Another way to tell if crab meat has spoiled is by checking the color of the flesh. If it is anything other than white with a tiny bit of red tint, this indicates spoilage.

Crab legs should also be cleaned before and after cooking to ensure optimum hygiene. Check for barnacles or small black dots and scrape them off using a small brush. Then, rinse the legs under water to remove any debris or sand.