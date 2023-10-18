Turn Your Leftover Halloween Candy Into A Delicious Fudge

In the months following Halloween, we're often left with little choice but to find creative uses for leftover candy. Kitchen sink cookies are among the more obvious solutions for clearing out the candy stash before the end of the year, but what about a tasty homemade fudge to fulfill your sweet tooth this fall?

Halloween candy fudge calls for three ingredients: a bag of chocolate chips for melting, a can of chocolate frosting, and some chocolate candies of your choice. For instance, you might use Twix, Milky Way, Snickers, Kit Kat, or even regular ol' Hershey bars.

Fold chopped-up pieces of your selected candy bars into the melted chocolate chips and frosting, then refrigerate. Once the fudge has set, you can slice it into bite-size squares and serve. If you use non-Halloween-specific candies (meaning they aren't pumpkin orange or zombie green), this fudge can even make a sweet addition to your next holiday party.