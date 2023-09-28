27 Candy Recipes To Fulfill Your Sweet Tooth This Fall
As the sun starts to go down earlier and the temperature drops, you know that it's time to indulge in some comforting fall recipes. However, before you dive into making stodgy ol' desserts, consider making some sweet bites instead. You can rustle up a batch of candies and store them for cozy movie nights or as treats for after a blustery day outside. You could also take a few out with you for a quick sugar hit at work when you're feeling run down or for after a brisk Sunday walk.
Add a Halloween theme to your candies and serve them at kids' parties or grown-up get-togethers. And you'll definitely need some if the family is visiting over Thanksgiving. With just a little bit of know-how, the ingredients and steps to follow for candy creation are often unbelievably straightforward.
Check out these moreish candy recipes to fulfill your sweet tooth this fall.
1. Southern Divinity Candies
The taste of pecans and vanilla in these candies creates a wonderfully nutty and rich warmth for fall. The crunchiness makes a divine contrast with the fluffy nougat texture. You want the sugary mixture to maintain the right consistency as you fold in the egg whites, so you really need a sugar thermometer for this recipe.
They are incredible with chocolate sauce, as well as ice cream, although ice cream might not be the best option if it's cold outside.
Recipe: Southern Divinity Candies
2. Sweet And Crunchy Pralines
It's a cold afternoon on a fall weekend and you're curled up on the sofa. When all you really want is a sweet and crunchy something that you can quickly rustle up, these pralines could do the trick.
As the butter melts in the sugar and evaporated milk during the ingredient-mixing process, be sure to take it off the heat. Watch the mix change color to caramel, but make sure you add it to the baking sheet in spoonfuls before it solidifies, otherwise you'll have one giant candy in a pan. A sprinkle of salt makes for a perfect balance with the sweetness and the pecans.
Recipe: Sweet And Crunchy Pralines
3. Homemade Peanut Brittle
Peanut brittle is the ultimate retro candy and it's best enjoyed in broken pieces — the old-fashioned way. The buttery taste and hard-yet-breakable texture that somehow melts in your mouth make it like no other candy. Don't forget to add baking soda, as this creates that well-known snap.
Pour out a thin layer so that the roasted peanuts stick out, creating a textured surface. When it breaks with a tap of the back of a spoon, start smashing it up. This is part of the fall fun.
Recipe: Homemade Peanut Brittle
4. Homemade Rock Candy
Finding indoor activities when it's a blustery day outside is a must. What could be better than a candy recipe that's interesting for the whole family? You'll need clothespins, wooden skewers, Mason jars, and food coloring for this recipe. You can also add flavoring to the syrup such as peppermint or rose water.
The only downside here is once the sugary water is in the process of crystallization on sticks, you've got to wait five days until they are ready to eat.
Recipe: Homemade Rock Candy
5. Easy Candy Corn Fudge
If you're a fudge fan, then you're going to love these cute candy-corn-style goodies. They sure look creative, and you might be amazed to know that aside from food coloring, you only need two ingredients — white chocolate chips and condensed milk.
The yellow and orange hues fit alongside classic fall colors, and let's not disregard the significance of colors in seasonal food; famously, baby pinks and pastels don't taste quite as good when it's not summer.
Recipe: Easy Candy Corn Fudge
6. Turkish Delight
Here's a candy blast from the past. Sugar-dusted Turkish delights are traditionally made with rose water, but for fall, you might find this taste a little too floral. If so, change it by adding a few drops of water mixed with orange food coloring instead, or add some lemon extract. There's a lot of stirring to be done before the mixture is ready to pour, so this is a great candy to make when you're having a cozy night in.
You can also make the jelly cubes fancy by adding nuts like pistachios or chopped dates or dip them in chocolate.
Recipe: Turkish Delight
7. Marshmallow Fluff Peanut Butter Fudge
Don't think marshmallow fluff peanut butter fudge counts as candy? Where's your sense of whimsy? While this dish looks rather plain, the rich, creamy taste is decidedly dreamy.
But make sure you've got a silicone spatula handy to stir in the ingredients; you might find a metal spoon heats up, and you definitely don't want a warm, fuzzy candy that's too hot to handle.
8. 5 Ingredient Caramel Turtles
If you're not a big candymaker, then this recipe could be one for you. If you want to use store-bought soft caramels rather than make your own, nobody is going to be able to tell. However, if you make your own you only need sugar, butter, and heavy cream. Caramel is luxuriously warm, comforting, and gorgeously chewy either way.
By creating fun turtle shapes, you make the appeal of chocolate, caramel, and pecans much more interesting. You can use whatever type of chocolate chips you like — semi-sweet, white, or dark all work perfectly well.
Recipe: 5 Ingredient Caramel Turtles
9. Microwave Peanut Brittle
Did this recipe get you at the word "microwave"? Even if you love nothing better than spending hours in the kitchen concocting amazing dishes, everyone loves a quick candy shortcut. Hot syrup bubbling on a stovetop can be daunting, after all.
Once you've microwaved the sugar and corn syrup, add the peanuts and blast the mixture again. You want it to turn a lovely light fall brown. After heating the mixture with butter and vanilla extract, add the baking soda. After an hour of setting, at least, you'll have nostalgic candy created in a thoroughly modern way.
Recipe: Microwave Peanut Brittle
10. Best Halloween Candy Platter
Here's an edible way to capture the magic of childhood through imagination, color, and, of course, candy. This Halloween platter is a sweet work of art that kids are going to love for Halloween.
While it looks impressive, it's also a fabulously fun spread to make for sweet tooths. Creating these ghouls, spider webs, eyeballs, and monsters is scarily easy, too. The ingredients — cookies, wafers, pretzel sticks, and sprinkles — are pretty straightforward.
Recipe: Best Halloween Candy Platter
11. Copycat Reese's Peanut Butter Cups
Chocolate and peanut butter make a blissful combination of sweet, nutty, creamy scrumptiousness. And no one knows this better than Reese's. But if it's a bit too chilly outside to go to the store, then you could make your own peanut butter cups at home. Just make sure you've got paper cupcake liners on hand to get the right shape. Let's face it — without the pattern of creases around the edges of the candies, this isn't really a Reese's copycat anymore, is it?
12. 3-Ingredient Fudge
When you're tired and it's chilly outside, you just want to watch TV and snuggle up with some homemade fudge. What you might not want to do is fret about melting sugar in milk and checking the temperature with a candy thermometer. By using condensed milk in this recipe, you don't have to. To melt the chocolate, you can also use the microwave instead of a bain-marie or double boiler.
If you want, you can always add extra ingredients such as chopped nuts, Oreo cookie bits, and peanut butter.
Recipe: 3-Ingredient Fudge
13. Homemade Mounds Bar
Do dark chocolate and coconut make you think of classic Mounds bars? They have been around in the U.S. since 1920. If your idea of a fun fall afternoon is drizzling melted chocolate on something sweet, then make your own.
You only need three ingredients: Desiccated coconut, condensed milk, and dark chocolate. These bars are so easy to make that all you need is a little freezer time to set the inside and outside of the bars.
Recipe: Homemade Mounds Bar
14. Candied Pecans
The flavors of fall are spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves — cooking with them fills the air with a wonderful aromatic warmth. Tasting them with some caramelized sweetness is like receiving a comforting, food-based hug. What better way to enjoy these flavors than with candied pecans?
The nuttiness is so moreish, and the sugary coating is balanced by the nuts, which also give this candy a vitamin and fiber boost. You can eat these sugared and spiced candies as they cool or store them to add a nutty topping to pancakes.
Recipe: Candied Pecans
15. Halloween Candy Eyeballs
Throwing a Halloween party for kids? Then keep these chocolate-covered peanut butter eyeballs in mind — they're simple enough for children to put together. You could also spare them the effort and serve up a platter of eyeballs yourself to make those crazy kids squeal with delight. You can use candy melts in place of dripping chocolate if you prefer, and you might find it easier to draw the red veins on the eyes with a food coloring pen.
Recipe: Halloween Candy Eyeballs
16. No-Bake Peanut Butter Balls
If you're all-in at the mention of the phrase "no-bake," this one's for you. The ultimate star of many of these no-bake recipes is peanut butter. This one calls for a smooth variety, but you can also use chunky. For extra crunch add some graham crackers, rolled oats, or puffed rice cereal. Remember to lace chocolate over the top of the candies before chilling and add a sprinkle of sea salt before serving to enhance the flavors.
Recipe: No-Bake Peanut Butter Ball
17. Easy Marzipan
When you were small, you might have sneaked a taste of almond paste or marzipan if a grown-up was making a traditional fruit cake. However, this recipe is sweeter and designed to be enjoyed as candy. For a flavor boost, add some almond extract to concentrate the taste or try rose water or vanilla.
Cut and shape your dough however you like — small rounds with edges rolled in different colored sugars are super-pretty and add brightness to darker days and nights beyond summer.
Recipe: Easy Marzipan
18. Bourbon Pecan Pralines
To inspire a cozy night when the wind is howling outside, you can't go wrong with the taste of caramel, bourbon, and pecans. These pralines are a candy, but they are also perfect in place of a cookie and could provide a creamy toffee alternative to fudge.
If you'd rather skip the liquor, then add vanilla extract instead. Either way, the magic number to reach before adding the booze and nuts is 235 degrees Fahrenheit. If the sugary mixture isn't hot enough, it won't set later. Grab your candy thermometer for this one.
Recipe: Bourbon Pecan Pralines
19. Slow Cooker Chocolate Nut Clusters
Chomping down on a nutty, chocolatey cluster is incredibly satisfying, and a perfect sugar boost after a long walk on a bright fall day. Of course, you could also always cozy up at home with candies in front of the TV with a mug of something hot.
This recipe adds almonds and raw, unsalted peanuts, but you can use whatever nuts you like. Macadamias and cashews are full of flavor. Let the slow cooker work its magic, but make sure you stir the pot every 20 minutes, or the bottom will scorch.
20. Classic Fantasy Fudge
Walnuts, almonds, marshmallow fluff, and semi-sweet chocolate chips are the perfect ingredients to make fantasy fudge. The creaminess comes from melting sugar in evaporated milk with margarine. There's a bit of work to get the texture of the hot caramel just right, so be prepared to stir it until it starts to look aerated.
For a deeper flavor, use roasted nuts, and a mixed variety of them chopped is ideal. Once you've spread the fudgy layer out, wait an hour at least before cutting into bite-size squares.
Recipe: Classic Fantasy Fudge
21. Easy Peanut Butter Fudge
Rather than eating peanut butter directly from the jar, you can turn it into a pan of fudge instead. And before you balk at the idea of checking temperatures and heating sugar in milk, know that this recipe requires none of these steps. This one's for when it's a chilly weekend day, you're tired, and you want a candy recipe that isn't challenging.
As soon as the peanut butter and unsalted butter turn to liquid, that's your cue to add the other ingredients. You only need a little salt, vanilla extract, and powdered sugar. After it's all chilled and cut into squares, you've got a trayful of fudge.
Recipe: Easy Peanut Butter Fudge
22. Slow Cooker Peanut Butter Fudge
When the days get shorter, you may find that your slow cooker works overtime to deliver lots of melt-in-the-mouth pot roasts, stews, and casseroles. It's also ideal for making candy that you might otherwise be heating up on the stovetop, like fudge.
All you need to do is keep stirring as the peanut butter, sweetened condensed milk, and white chocolate chips or chunks melt. Once they come together in a gloriously gooey caramel consistency, it's time to turn off the heat and add some nuts.
Recipe: Slow Cooker Peanut Butter Fudge
23. Red Velvet Truffles
Sssh — don't tell everyone, but you can make these sponge truffles with red velvet cake mix and ready-to-use cream cheese frosting. For the crispy covering, melt white chocolate chips with a few zaps in the microwave. While it's not a complex recipe, these lovely choccy-covered cake balls look fire.
Add your own style by using a different flavor of frosting, darker chocolate, and any type of decorations you like. The blood-red cake means that they are ideal for a fall Halloween party, although you might want to forget the pink heart sprinkles.
Recipe: Red Velvet Truffles
24. Dark Chocolate Ganache Truffles
During fall, the ultimate candy to serve at a sophisticated after-dinner soiree has to be dark chocolate ganache truffles.
To make them, pour hot heavy cream into melted chocolate chips and stir before shaping them into soft balls of yumminess. All they need after that is a dusting of cocoa powder. They are ridiculously easy to make, but if the mixture starts to set before you've rolled it, give it a few seconds in the microwave to soften again.
Recipe: Dark Chocolate Ganache Truffles
25. Easy 3-Ingredient White Chocolate Truffles
When it's pumpkin season, crush the seeds to create a crunchy crust on some white chocolate truffles. It's definitely a sweet way to use a fall ingredient for a candy recipe. And the pop of green on the outside looks great against the white of the chocolate and cream cheese mix. It also makes them less sticky and easier to pick up.
Add whole pumpkin seeds into the mix too to add some bite. They also add flavor as the tangy cheese and sweet chocolate tastes balance each other out.
26. Easy Oreo Truffles
There are many delicious desserts you can make with Oreo cookies. And in the world of candies, you really can't go wrong with Oreo truffles. They are easy to make, outrageously good, and look amazing. They may present as elegant, but the best way to shape these treats is to get your hands dirty.
Look out for different flavors of Oreo — there are a lot of Oreo flavors; peanut butter and caramel are two examples — to give your truffles some extra character.
Recipe: Easy Oreo Truffle
27. Classic Brazilian Brigadeiros
Bright and beautiful, these Brazilian brigadeiros will remind you that the festive season is fast approaching. They look like candy versions of baubles to hang on the Christmas tree. They are somewhere between a chocolate and a truffle and they taste sublime.
To shape the mixture of sweetened condensed milk, unsalted butter, and cocoa powder you might have to spray your hands with a little cooking oil. That way the balls, which are the size of ping-pong balls, won't stick. Rolling in vibrantly colored sprinkles adds a sense of fun.
Recipe: Classic Brazilian Brigadeiros