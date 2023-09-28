27 Candy Recipes To Fulfill Your Sweet Tooth This Fall

As the sun starts to go down earlier and the temperature drops, you know that it's time to indulge in some comforting fall recipes. However, before you dive into making stodgy ol' desserts, consider making some sweet bites instead. You can rustle up a batch of candies and store them for cozy movie nights or as treats for after a blustery day outside. You could also take a few out with you for a quick sugar hit at work when you're feeling run down or for after a brisk Sunday walk.

Add a Halloween theme to your candies and serve them at kids' parties or grown-up get-togethers. And you'll definitely need some if the family is visiting over Thanksgiving. With just a little bit of know-how, the ingredients and steps to follow for candy creation are often unbelievably straightforward.

Check out these moreish candy recipes to fulfill your sweet tooth this fall.